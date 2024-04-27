ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Increased to $363.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $362.00 to $363.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $321.64.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $308.31 on Friday. ICON Public has a one year low of $181.92 and a one year high of $344.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.89 and its 200 day moving average is $282.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 22.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 4.6% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter worth $31,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

