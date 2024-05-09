MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNX. TD Cowen raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet cut MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $799,192.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 8.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 597.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 105,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 90,619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76,727 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $917.14 million, a PE ratio of -91.63 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 88.49% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

