ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $320.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $326.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.12. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

