White Pine Capital LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kearny Financial worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 118.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 111,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60,618 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kearny Financial

In related news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $25,524.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,595 shares in the company, valued at $42,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $25,524.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,595 shares in the company, valued at $42,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Petermann acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,693.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $98,664. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

KRNY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 325,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.71. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.80%.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

