35,643 Shares in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Applied Optoelectronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAOI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 360.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 38,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,905.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 31,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of AAOI traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $10.85. 1,510,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $416.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.