Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.57

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 6555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,953,000 after buying an additional 48,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

