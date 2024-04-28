Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,213 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.3 %

ED stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average of $89.91.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

