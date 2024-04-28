Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,126,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMVM opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

