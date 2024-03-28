Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Declines By 46.4%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the February 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NuZee during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NuZee in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in NuZee during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in NuZee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

NuZee Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NUZE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,057. NuZee has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee ( NASDAQ:NUZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 261.24% and a negative return on equity of 177.50%.

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

