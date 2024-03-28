D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.68

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $163.68 and last traded at $163.41, with a volume of 46567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 873.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

