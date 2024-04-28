Verasity (VRA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58.20 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $58.20 million and $6.47 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002231 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000032 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 53.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

