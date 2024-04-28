Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $240.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.23.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.