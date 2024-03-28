Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Down 44.5% in March

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the February 29th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of MTTWF stock remained flat at $6.56 on Thursday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91.

Featured Articles

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

