West Oak Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $38,960.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,524 shares of company stock worth $9,838,711. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

PIPR traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.15. 9,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,960. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $120.97 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.