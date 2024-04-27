Truist Financial Corp Sells 244,225 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $76,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 959,378 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 2,181,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,264,000 after buying an additional 203,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,036,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,306,000 after buying an additional 20,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.69. 964,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,145. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

