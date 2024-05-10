Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 3.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $434.39. 1,234,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,872. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $350.60 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $208.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.26.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.69.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

