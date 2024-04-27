Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,128. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.