VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0097 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ULVM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.77. The company had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $153.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02.
About VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF
