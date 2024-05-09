ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23 to $0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $306 million to $309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.23 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. 10,405,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,559,160. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.