Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Choice Hotels International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.30-$6.60 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.95. 794,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.22. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

