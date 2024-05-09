VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Announces Dividend of $0.08

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0755 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

UBND stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

