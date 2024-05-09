VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:UITB)

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1358 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

UITB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.75. 56,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,251. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Dividend History for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.