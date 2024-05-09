Hedera Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $3.92 billion and $86.70 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00055295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00014452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,738,891,044 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,738,891,043.91106 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10851868 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $75,951,178.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.