DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, RTT News reports. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

DHI Group Price Performance

Shares of DHI Group stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,656. The company has a market capitalization of $119.12 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.97. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

