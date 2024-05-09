VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2323 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CID traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.85. 609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

