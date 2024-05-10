Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $27.72 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 5.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $27,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after acquiring an additional 497,535 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,999,000 after acquiring an additional 33,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $1,693.97. 226,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,697. The stock has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,506.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,551.32.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,805.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

