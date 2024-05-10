The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.00. 1,772,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,298. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $204.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.