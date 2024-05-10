Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.6% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,984 shares of company stock worth $25,997,094 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.38. 1,520,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,598. The firm has a market cap of $187.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

