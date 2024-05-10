AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.6% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after purchasing an additional 358,399 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,295 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,198,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,361,000 after acquiring an additional 233,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,294,000 after acquiring an additional 201,104 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,606,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,263. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

