Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $523.39. 2,420,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $515.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.34.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
