Truist Financial Corp Sells 30,740 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,740 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $101,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after acquiring an additional 784,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 730,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,874. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.