Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

LON FDEV opened at GBX 299 ($3.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £117.87 million, a P/E ratio of -190.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 649 ($8.15).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

