Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Frontier Developments Stock Performance
LON FDEV opened at GBX 299 ($3.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £117.87 million, a P/E ratio of -190.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 649 ($8.15).
Frontier Developments Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Developments
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.