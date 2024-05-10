Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KNOS. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,280 ($16.08).
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
