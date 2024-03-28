LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Short Interest Update

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the February 29th total of 77,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeddarTech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeddarTech during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeddarTech during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in LeddarTech in the 4th quarter worth $5,263,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDTC. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LeddarTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of LeddarTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

LeddarTech Trading Up 2.9 %

LeddarTech stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.86. 5,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. LeddarTech has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that LeddarTech will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LeddarTech Company Profile

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

See Also

