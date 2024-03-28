iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.06

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 233869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAUM. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 71,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 191,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

