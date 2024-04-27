Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,608. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.