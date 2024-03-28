West Oak Capital LLC Buys New Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLTO. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE VLTO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 190,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,772. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $90.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.