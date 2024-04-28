Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNN

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 2.4 %

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

SNN stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $33.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.