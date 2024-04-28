Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a buy rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.13.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $179.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total transaction of $8,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.