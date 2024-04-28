Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,163,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,118,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ADI opened at $201.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $204.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

