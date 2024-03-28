Short Interest in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Rises By 829.7%

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, an increase of 829.7% from the February 29th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Simpple Stock Down 4.6 %

SPPL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 18,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,111. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25. Simpple has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

Simpple Ltd. operates as an advanced technology solution provider in Singapore. The company develops SIMPPLE Ecosystem, an ecosystem solution that automates workflow and the workforce in areas, such as building maintenance, security surveillance, and janitorial services. Its SIMPPLE Ecosystem includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, a robotic solution in cleaning and security domains, as well as Internet-of-Things devices and peripherals; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates workflow processes in a built environment setting.

