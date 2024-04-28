Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Impala Platinum Trading Down 1.1 %

IMPUY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 122,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,233. Impala Platinum has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

