Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Impala Platinum Trading Down 1.1 %
IMPUY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 122,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,233. Impala Platinum has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
