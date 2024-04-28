Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Rises By 190.8%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 190.8% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 61.9% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $74,000.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NAN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 55,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,685. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

