Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $329.62 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $29.11 or 0.00045786 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and $329.62 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,576.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.94 or 0.00754902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00133581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00058539 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00195240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00105728 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,782,664 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.