Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

GCAAF remained flat at $35.50 during midday trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.