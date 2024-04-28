Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $89.54 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Verge has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $89.54 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,576.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $479.94 or 0.00754902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00133581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00045786 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00058539 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00195240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00105728 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.