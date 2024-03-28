Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ARBB traded up GBX 45 ($0.57) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,110 ($14.03). 10,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424. The company has a market cap of £179.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,032.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 983.92. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 840 ($10.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,150 ($14.53).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Henry Angest acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.51) per share, with a total value of £990,000 ($1,251,105.78). 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

