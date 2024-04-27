Wintrust Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.
Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $10.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.
Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of WTFC opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $105.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wintrust Financial
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,309 shares of company stock worth $1,023,730. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wintrust Financial
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.