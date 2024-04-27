Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $453,000 in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $698,477,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,826,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,118,000 after acquiring an additional 982,384 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,207,379 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after acquiring an additional 357,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,722,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,706,000 after acquiring an additional 77,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

