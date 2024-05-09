Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 2.8% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.3% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,411,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $63,987,000 after acquiring an additional 115,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.76. 7,536,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,383,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83. The stock has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

